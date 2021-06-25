As COVID-19 case count dips, corporation continues to enforce safety guidelines

A month ago, on May 26, the Coimbatore Corporation recorded the number of COVID-19 positive persons at 1,962. From the peak, the corporation had witnessed a steady decline in positive cases and in the last few days the city saw only around 250 persons turn positive a day.

The decline had been notably sharp in the last 10 days as from 437 cases on June 14, the positive case count on June 23 stood at 221.

Sources in the corporation said the number of active cases had come down by over 40% in the last 14 days and so had the positivity rate – from 13% on June 10 to 3.88% on June 23 though there was only a slight reduction in the samples tested 7,715 to 6,515.

Though there had been a decline in cases, the corporation was not letting down its guard. To further reduce the case count and ensure that the State government relaxed the lockdown restriction in the city, the civic body was doing all it could to enforce COVID-19 safety guideline.

It continued to impose fine on individuals for not wearing mask and establishments for violating the guideline. On June 23, the corporation had fined 334 individuals and 139 commercial establishments to collect ₹1.85 lakh.

The civic body also continued to send people for door-to-door survey to check if residents showed influenza-like infection and if they did, inform the medical team concerned for sample collection. This early intervention had helped bring down the COVID-19 case count in the city, the sources pointed out.

Meanwhile, the corporation had also opened 10 mask distribution kiosks in the city at two each a zone. At the kiosks in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, vegetable markets, fish market, flower market and other places, the response had been good.

The nurses that the corporation had engaged on contract also distributed multivitamin tablets, checked oxygen saturation level and noted down the name and contact details of those who asked for tablets.

They then shared the numbers with the zonal medical team concerned which then called the persons who took tablets for follow-up action. The initiative had a good response from those working during the lockdown, particularly persons engaged in food delivery, the sources added.