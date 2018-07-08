Next Story
Coimbatore

As buses skip their stop, irate commuters stage protest

Photo for representative purpose.

Photo for representative purpose.

Vehicular movement on Avinashi Road was disrupted for over an hour on Saturday after irate commuters staged a road blockade following skipping of Ashar Mills bus stop by private and government buses.

Commuters, including students and senior citizens, said they were forced to walk at least half-a-km. to catch a bus at SAP Theatre bus stop at Gandhi Nagar. This had affected the commuters travelling between Avinashi and Coimbatore every day.

The Tirupur City police rushed to the spot and held talks with agitators. The crowd dispersed after the official gave an assurance to take up the issue with the higher officials.

