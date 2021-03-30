Arya Vaidya Pharmacy gets new MD

COIMBATORE

C. Devidas Varier has been appointed managing director of the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore).

According to a press release, Mr. Varier has 28 years experience in various capacities across the group. He was instrumental in establishing AVP’s collaborations with Hindusthan Unilever (Ayush) and Kama Ayurveda and AVP Europe. He is the grandson of AVP founder P.V. Rama Varier and nephew of former chairman and managing director P.R. Krishnakumar.

Skill training programme

The Coimbatore Chapter of FICCI FLO organised a skill training programme for 25 rural women here recently. According to a press release from Preethika Balaji, chairperson of the chapter, the women were trained in soft skills, spoken English, and smart phone application usage. Chandran’s Yuva Foundation was the NGO partner that trained the women. The aim of the programme is to help the women find employment and be financially independent. Lotus TVS will organise loans for women to purchase two-wheelers.

Initiative launched

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has launched an initiative to promote women entrepreneurs. A forum has been formed to address specific needs of the women entrepreneurs. A help desk will also be established on the Chamber premises.