Arusuvai Street’ at Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 24, 2022 18:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and Coimbatore Smart City Limited (CSCL) organised ' Arusuvai Street' along Ukkadam Big Tank on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten food stalls, each serving a unique menu, would be open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. on Sunday, said a CSCL official.

"We charge ₹8,000 per stall, and an additional ₹2,000 if the stall owners have to set up electrical items such as refrigerator or microwave oven," the official said.

A few customers said the handwash facilities were not close to the stalls and hence, they had to use drinking water or walk for about 100 m to use the washbasins at the park. Some suggested to include authentic Coimbatore dishes in the menu, rather than offering shawarmas or popcorn.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart City officials said a few Coimbatore-special dishes were available in the stalls. "Plans for the upcoming months are yet to begin. We will try to bring in Kongunadu food fests in the upcoming weeks."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app