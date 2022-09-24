Coimbatore

Arusuvai Street’ at Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and Coimbatore Smart City Limited (CSCL) organised ' Arusuvai Street' along Ukkadam Big Tank on Saturday.

Ten food stalls, each serving a unique menu, would be open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. on Sunday, said a CSCL official.

"We charge ₹8,000 per stall, and an additional ₹2,000 if the stall owners have to set up electrical items such as refrigerator or microwave oven," the official said.

A few customers said the handwash facilities were not close to the stalls and hence, they had to use drinking water or walk for about 100 m to use the washbasins at the park. Some suggested to include authentic Coimbatore dishes in the menu, rather than offering shawarmas or popcorn.

Smart City officials said a few Coimbatore-special dishes were available in the stalls. "Plans for the upcoming months are yet to begin. We will try to bring in Kongunadu food fests in the upcoming weeks."


