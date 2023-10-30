Arunthathiyars in Tiruppur allege social exclusion

October 30, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

: Members of the Arunthathiyur comminuty in Tiruppur have alleged that local tea stalls in Nattapalayam have been discriminating against the community by preventing them from sitting on chairs or using glasses to drink tea in.

The Scheduled Cast people, who are protected under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, have been discriminated historically and several people has faced untouchability in recent times

“We are made to sit on a concrete slab set on the ground or asked to leave the premises all-together. While tea is served from a distance, shop owners refuse to sell biscuits and snacks. We have voiced our concerns to the Panchayat president and District Collector many times but there has been no change,” a member of the community alleged..

Despite being given several warnings, tea stall owners have refused to stop the practice. “The district administration has been working towards the upliftment of the SC people. Several warnings have been given to tea stall owners and vendors and we are constantly monitoring complaints brought to us,” an official from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department said.

