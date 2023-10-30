HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arunthathiyars in Tiruppur allege social exclusion

October 30, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

: Members of the Arunthathiyur comminuty in Tiruppur have alleged that local tea stalls in Nattapalayam have been discriminating against the community by preventing them from sitting on chairs or using glasses to drink tea in.

The Scheduled Cast people, who are protected under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, have been discriminated historically and several people has faced untouchability in recent times

“We are made to sit on a concrete slab set on the ground or asked to leave the premises all-together. While tea is served from a distance, shop owners refuse to sell biscuits and snacks. We have voiced our concerns to the Panchayat president and District Collector many times but there has been no change,” a member of the community alleged..

Despite being given several warnings, tea stall owners have refused to stop the practice. “The district administration has been working towards the upliftment of the SC people. Several warnings have been given to tea stall owners and vendors and we are constantly monitoring complaints brought to us,” an official from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / discrimination / social issues (general) / law enforcement / laws

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.