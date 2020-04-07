Artwork with rice grains to create awareness on COVID-19

An artist here has created an artwork using 5,500 rice grains to generate awareness among people about COVID-19.
M. Manoharan of Ondipudur, an art teacher at a Corporation Middle School in Podanur, said that he displayed the artwork outside Kadri Mills Higher Secondary School on March 30. The artwork, depicting handwashing along with words ‘Wash Your Hands’ and ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ on a square board of size two feet long, was created in five days, he said.
Also, Mr. Manoharan said he painted the words ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ over each rice grain.
“Those who come out of home might see this painting and think about not coming out,” he said.
An artist for nearly 20 years, Mr. Manoharan said that he specialised in creating artworks from rice and had made portraits of K. Kamaraj and Mahatma Gandhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.