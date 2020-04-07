Artwork with rice grains to create awareness on COVID-19

An artist here has created an artwork using 5,500 rice grains to generate awareness among people about COVID-19.

M. Manoharan of Ondipudur, an art teacher at a Corporation Middle School in Podanur, said that he displayed the artwork outside Kadri Mills Higher Secondary School on March 30. The artwork, depicting handwashing along with words ‘Wash Your Hands’ and ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ on a square board of size two feet long, was created in five days, he said.

Also, Mr. Manoharan said he painted the words ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ over each rice grain.

“Those who come out of home might see this painting and think about not coming out,” he said.

An artist for nearly 20 years, Mr. Manoharan said that he specialised in creating artworks from rice and had made portraits of K. Kamaraj and Mahatma Gandhi.