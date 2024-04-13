GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Artwork with rice grains creates awareness on 100 % voting in Coimbatore

April 13, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
An artwork made of rice grains, and dhal by M. Manoharan to generate awareness on 100 per cent voting was presented to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati in Coimbatore.

An artwork made of rice grains, and dhal by M. Manoharan to generate awareness on 100 per cent voting was presented to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: special arragnement

An artwork made with rice grains and dhal to create awareness on 100 percent voting in the Lok Sabha polls on April 19 is on display at the Coimbatore Collectorate.

According to the sources, it took nearly 35 hours for the artist, M. Manoharan, to create the artwork depicting Indian map and a hand with indelible ink. While Indian map was made using 13,000 rice grains, and dhal, the hand was created using 1,700 rice grains. On each grain, the artist has inscribed 100 per cent vote, and it could be seen only with a magnifying lens.

The artwork drew appreciation from the District Election Officer and Collector, Kranthi Kumar Pati.

