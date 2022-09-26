Arts, science and management colleges to file petition with HC against UGC rule

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 26, 2022 18:22 IST

The Association of Self-financing Arts, Science and Management colleges of Tamil Nadu (ASFASM TN) plans to file a petition in the Madras High Court against the University Grants Commission's (UGC) regulation equalising degrees obtained through distance and online learning and those offered through conventional mode.

The association, in a release, said that during their 18th annual general body meeting on September 23 here, a resolution was passed by ASFASM TN to make a representation to the UGC to withdraw the public notice. If their request was not accepted, they would file a petition in the High Court, the guild said in the statement.

The association also plans to write to the Higher Education department to include college secretaries in the Syndicate of other State universities.

Office-bearers

The new office-bearers for 2022-25 were: Secretary of AJK College of Arts and Science Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan was elected president. Secretary, and correspondent of Vellalar Educational Trust S.D. Chandrasekar and secretary of Sri Ramalinga Sowdambigai College of Science and Commerce V. Rajkumar were elected vice-presidents. Sree Saraswathi Thyagaraja College's chairman T. Sethupathi was elected secretary. Kaamadhenu Arts And Science College's joint secretary P. Malar Selvi and Maharani Arts And Science College secretary N.A.H. Sulaiman were elected joint secretaries, and Sree Ramu College of Arts And Science managing director R. Nithyanandam was elected treasurer.

