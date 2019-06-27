Tools of art

Coimbatore

Shades from life Standing : Arun Pandi and Indhujapriya M, Seated from left: A Sarath Kumar , Magesh R and Vinoth Kumar   | Photo Credit: S.SIVA SARAVANAN

Artists across media gather at the Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery for an exhibition-cum-sale of their works

Vinoth Kumar, Print Maker

My art teacher at school suggested I join the Government College of Fine Arts.

My father, a daily wage labour and my mother a home maker were worried the income from this would not be much. It took me time to convince them. I specialise in print making, wood cutting, stencil cutting, and collagraphy. A lot of my works have mother and child as a subject. My mother is the inspiration for my art.

I also do pen on paper. Here is one of an old man whose cap has images related to farming, trees and village life.Being one with nature was a part of our tradition. It is high time we go back to it.

A Sarath Kumar, Photographer

I wanted to either join the Military of become an artist. An accident decided it for me and I joined a course in Visual Communication. Photography is my way of preserving memories of a place. Here is one of my favourite photographs, of a boy bathing a cow in a pond. I took this at Periakulam in Theni.

Arun Kumar, Print Maker

I was studying economics and was not interested in art at all till I observed my artist brother do his work. I decided to pursue fine arts too. My works are based on things that I see around me, like this one of a woman selling flowers. I saw her at a flower market in Chennai. Another haunting image I can’t get out of my head is of a road kill of a pregnant cow. It was heart breaking. That is why I drew it, to create awareness among people to be careful while they drive.

D Priyadarsini, Artist

My love for art was born out the kolams my mother drew every morning at our doorstep. My brother is also an artist, so I was always surrounded by people discussing art. I focus on knife painting, murals and sculptures. I use non-firing ceramic clay for my sculptures and 3D paintings. This 3D painting of the sunflower is one of my favourites. After forming shapes with the clay, I sun-dry them and then paint them.

Info you can use
  • On till June 30; 10:00 am to 6:30 pm
  • Works are priced between ₹5000 and ₹75000
  • Call 04222574110 for details

Indhujapriya M, Artist

Till I was 18 I only drew with pencils. Only when I enrolled for a course in Fine Arts, I began using colours and I was stunned by it’s possibilities.I am now pursuing my Masters and still have a lot more to explore. My first oil painting is here. It is a re-creation of a self portrait of Rembrandt . The way he has used lights and shadows is amazing. This work is one of my favourites.

Magesh R, Sculptor

I work with bronze, stone, fibre and metal and for me sculpting as a spiritual experience. One of the hardest sculptors I have done is that of a herd of deer being chased by a tiger. It was inspired by something I watched on the National Geographic. Another favourite is a metal embossing that shows a weaver bird building its nest. Weaver birds are my favourite.

