Artist Madhu Kannan’s Sandiv Art Gallery gathers together many art forms

“Traditionally, Tanjore paintings were made on seasoned wooden planks of mango or jackfruit trees that signified prosperity,” says artist Madhu Kannan. We are seated at her Sandiv Art Gallery, where she has displayed a curated collection of her paintings.

“Hindu deities and saints are the main subjects in Tanjore paintings. They usually have almond shaped eyes and a well-rounded body. Then, we add layers to get three different types of finishes like classic (flat work), double embossed, and 3D. Embossing adds depth and highlights the ornaments and dresses,” she explains, as she walks me through a section that features the embossed gods. The artist uses 22 carat gold foil, glass pieces, and semi precious stones as embellishments and the finished work is quite dazzling.

Artwork on display at Sandiv Art Gallery | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

A handmade 3D painting of Tirupati Balaji occupies a pride of place . It is huge with an eye-catching finish with lavish use of semi-precious stones framed in teak. Madhu points out to the garland around the deity. “Every single flower has been hand-crafted and embossed using ceramic powder. We use traditional temple motifs like the Annapakshi, mayil, lotus, sangu chakram and the parrot as well as free-hand designs.”

Besides Tanjore paintings, Madhu also does oil work, Madhubaani, metal embossing, murals and glass painting. She has been involved with art for over two decades.

“It’s because of my love for colours,” comes her sprightly explanation. “As a child, I watched my mother engage herself in cross stitch, bead work and knitting. I just followed her. My first painting was on fabric for a cousin,” she recalls.

Setting up Sandiv Art Gallery, with an exclusive display space and a work area, was a big step. Backed by a team of artists, her mission is to make art accessible to everyone, not just connoisseurs. “To reach out we have experimented with secular portraits too in Tanjore style. These paintings bring positivity. You can hang them in your living room and enjoy the good vibes.”

Later, she added two more branches to the gallery, and set up an e-commerce website. “ I get a lot of repeat orders from customers abroad. They are open for experimenting. Almost every day, we have consignments leaving for Australia, Singapore, the U.S. or Middle Asia,” says Madhu.

The first step of making Tanjore paintings start with board preparation. “First, we prepare the surface, the waterproof plywood. We use a lot of materials like Arabic gum ( from the bark of Karuvelam trees and available at stores), chalk powder, gold foil, and poster colours. In earlier days, artists would grind tamarind seeds and use the paste for embossing. And colours were predominantly vegetable dyes.”

Madhu enrolled for many art classes. “ I learnt about perfecting the art work after several courses including a diploma in advanced painting at Raviraj Institute.”

Portraits and more

At Sandiv Gallery, one can get personalised pencil sketches. Every week, they get orders for 10 to 15 portraits, mostly from college students, as gifts. It costs ₹ 1250 in A4 size.

At her gallery, she also has artistic key holder stands, decorative trays, and jewel boxes, done in glass painting and Tanjore painting styles. There are designs on pottery too. “Recently, we delivered a mural of Buddha, a hand crafted Gayathri mantra prayer booklet, and a fusion work of Navasakthi Ganesha (different postures of Ganesha). We have done fusion work on ceilings at homes too. Though we use teak wood frames for all our work, we give a choice of wood finishes.”

Madhu is particularly happy about a model of parliament as an embossed work on mirror for a client in Delhi. “We came up with abstract paintings of Krishna for the meditation hall at Nana-Naani old age home. For the Amara Resort in Pollachi, we did eight theme-based murals with rustic scenes on which we embossed textures like pebbles.”

Among her specialities are the Asthalakshmi puja room door ( we have sold 100s of them!) and other puja room sets. Madhu says being a member of Business Network International ( BNI) helped her structure a business model. “When anyone takes a painting from us, he or she should get the positive vibes. And, keep coming back for more. For an artist, that is all that matters.”