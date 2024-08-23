Artisans, traders happy with rise in demand for Vinayaka idols in Salem

With Vinayaka Chathurthi falling on September 7, 2024, artisans and traders of Vinayaka idols in Salem said that people had started purchasing idols, as the price is almost same as last year.

As part of the festival, the public and various Hindu outfits install Vinayaka idols at select locations in the district and offer special pujas. The police department had already issued guidelines for the conduct of the festival.

Meanwhile, the arrival of idols has increased in shops in Salem, and people have started purchasing idols. In Salem city, the idols are displayed for sale at shops in Chinna Kadai Veethi, First and Second Agraharam.

M. Palanisamy, a wholesale trader at Chinna Kadai Veethi, said that according to the guidelines issued by the Police Department the height of the statue to be installed in public places should not exceed 10 feet from the base of the platform. This year, 10-ft-tall idols are priced between ₹ 19,000 and ₹25,000, same as last year. Idols are available for price ranging from ₹40 to ₹ 25,000 in the market.

Big idols, ranging from 5 feet to 10 feet in height, are manufactured in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Hosur. This year, new models have been introduced in Salem market, including Vinayaka idols replicating Muthumalai Murugan, Bombay-style idols, and clay-coloured idols. With the government banning usage of chemicals in the making of idols, the manufacturers have opted for eco-friendly raw materials such as tapioca, clay, and paper waste, Mr. Palanisamy added.

