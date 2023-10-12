Artisans display kolu dolls at Poompuhar in Coimbatore

October 12, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Poompuhar, the retail arm of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, has organised an exhibition and sale of kolu dolls at its outlet in Coimbatore.

Four artisans have displayed the dolls. There are more than 30 new products this year, said C. Ronald Selvestin, manager of Poompuhar, here. The models on Chandrayaan III were a huge success. Customers want comprehensive sets such as the entire Ramayana on a single board so that they can display different stories in small spaces too, he said.

Dolls made of clay, wood, paper mache, marble, terracotta, etc are on display. The aim is to achieve sale of ₹80 lakhs, Mr. Selvestin said. The target last year was ₹60 lakhs and Coimbatore surpassed the target. The cost of the dolls has increased this year because of steep hike in raw material prices for the artisans, he added. There are dolls from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Puducherry too.

The exhibition also has a range of return gifts.