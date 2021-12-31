Coimbatore

Artificial nest boxes to bring the sparrows back!

Chittukuruvigal Arakattalai Trust founded by N Dhanasekar has been working tirelessly for over a decade to bring sparrows back to Coimbatore. Besides conservation measures like awareness meetings, and camps at educational institutions and Government schools, they also distribute nest boxes and bird feeders to homes and institutions. The trust has also branched off into many sub-organisations that restore water bodies, promote green drives with native trees and in the process also conserve birdlife.

Sparrow nests are in danger as high-rise buildings and modern concrete structures discourage nesting of birds. And, the solution lies in artificial nest boxes. Made of pine wood, it is designed to provide comfortable nesting. It can be kept on terraces, windows and compound walls. The opening to the nest is just about 1.5 inches. This will stop other predators like mynas, shikras and crows from entering the nest. There are discounts for the festive season. You can order the nest boxes at chitukuruvigalarakkattalai.com


