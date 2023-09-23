HamberMenu
Artificially flavoured meat items destroyed in Erode

September 23, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the Food Safety department destroying artificially flavoured meat at a shop in Erode on Saturday.

Officials of the Food Safety department destroying artificially flavoured meat at a shop in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Photo: Special arrangement

Officials of the Food Safety Department inspected fast food shops and hotels in Modakkurichi taluk and seized two kg of artificially flavoured meat items and destroyed it here on Saturday. 

A team of food safety officers comprising Ettigan, S. Selvan and B.S. Arunkumar inspected 10 hotels at Lakkapuram, Ring Road, Anakalpalayam, Poondurai Road and 46 Pudur areas and found two kg of flavoured meat items in three shops. The meat was destroyed and the fine was imposed on the shops. Likewise, officials found food prepared in an unhygienic manner and functioning without license. The shop was closed temporarily and the owner was asked to rectify the problems and a notice was served. 

Complaints related to poor quality of food can be taken up with the District Food Safety Authority at WhatsApp number 94440-42322, they added. 

