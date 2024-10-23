President fetes TNAU for water harvesting practices

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has won the first prize in Best Institution (other than school or college) category in the 2023 National Water Award for innovative water harvesting engineering practices, agricultural water management technologies, and organising water awareness campaigns.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award constituting a citation and a trophy, along with ₹2 lakh prize money to the TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi.

The fifth National Water Awards 2023 recognising efforts to realise the government’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’ were presented in nine categories, including the Best Institution (other than school or college).

TNAU, the Vice-Chancellor said, has created nine underground sumps with a total capacity to hold about 2,300 cubic metres, for harvested rainwater, which is being used to meet water demand for laboratories, agriculture, and allied activities.

Run-off water is also harvested in a farm pond. Annually, about 4.4 million litres of rainwater is being recharged into ground, a TNAU press release said.

The nearly 12,500 trees in the campus are nourished with drip irrigation system, rain hose irrigation system and pot watering. An underground carriage system transports sewage from all buildings and hostels in the university campus to a sewage treatment plant (STP) of 175 KLD capacity. About 75% of treated wastewater from the STP is used to irrigate the fodder crops, and agroforestry.

