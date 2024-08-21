ADVERTISEMENT

Ward Watch | Kuniyamuthur residents in Coimbatore struggle with poor road conditions

Published - August 21, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Ongoing underground drainage works in Kuniyamuthur have left residents struggling with badly damaged roads. Persistent flooding and muddy streets during rainfall have made travel challenging and hazardous

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.

Persistent waterlogging and potholes in Kuniyamuthur have made commuting difficult, especially after heavy rains. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 88: Kuniyamuthur (South Zone)
Main areas
J.J. Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Sundakamuthur Main Road,  Palakkad-Coimbatore Road.
Voters
Female - 8012, Male - 8417, Others - 3, Total - 16432
Councillor
P. Senthilkumar (DMK)
Contact number
8925514088
Issues
Lack of mini bus service
Infrastructure
Public toilets, new stormwater drains

Residents of Ward 88 in Kuniyamuthur have been dealing with poor road conditions for the past three years, as roads remain dug up due to ongoing underground drainage installation. During the rainy season, the situation worsens, with many internal roads becoming waterlogged and obstructed by mud, making travel challenging.

S. Satish, a resident of JJ Nagar, noted that the area experiences significant flooding during rainfall. He also highlighted the need for the mini-bus service, which has not resumed since it was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Many students who attend the government high school in Kuniyamuthur, along with women employed as domestic workers and daily wage earners, would benefit from the return of this service,” he said.

P. Haridas, a bike mechanic in Ambika Nagar, mentioned that the poor road conditions have caused several accidents. “Many two-wheeler riders slip on the muddy roads because they lose grip,” he explained.

K. Ramachandran, a retired Assistant Commissioner and president of the Ward 88 Residents’ Association, pointed out that the roads have been in poor condition for the past two years. However, after intervention by the ward councilor, the corporation has started work on relaying the Cholan Nagar main road.

Councilor P. Senthilkumar confirmed that funds have been sanctioned for road repairs, which will be completed in three phases over the next two months.

Regarding the mini-bus service, the councillor explained that it was suspended due to the road condition. “I have spoken to the service providers, and once the roads are laid, the mini-bus service will resume,” he said. The restored service will connect the Coimbatore-Palakkad road and Sundakamuthur main road.

