December 07, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Rehabilitation home inaugurated for the homeless differently abled in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE Non-governmental organisation Helping Hearts in association with the Coimbatore district Differently Abled Welfare Department has opened a rehabilitation home to support the differently abled who are homeless. The project is executed through the CSR initiative of Bosch & Messer.

The home is located in Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati took part in the inaugural on Thursday.

The facility has 20 beds and offers healthcare services, vocational training, educational resources, and pyschological support to the differently abled who are homeless, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eye camp held

Ini Oru Vidhi Seivom Trust and Eye Foundation held an eye camp at Tiruppur district jail.

A press release from the Trust said it also donated bookshelves and indoor games worth ₹10,000. Founder of the Trust Kavitha Jenarthanan gave counselling to the inmates of Tirupur district jail.

Soil day programme held

Coconut Development Board’s Centre of Excellence of Coconut recently celebrated World Soil Day at Elayamuthur. The theme this year was “Soil and Water as Source of Life”.

Renukadevi, ICAR-KVK, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Pongalur, explained the importance of soil testing and methods of soil sampling. Soil samples were tested and soil health card issued to farmers. Pamphlets on soil sampling, testing, and booklet on millets were distributed to the farmers. About 150 farmers took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.