August 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

Local holiday in Coimbatore for Onam

COIMBATORE The district administration has declared August 29 as a local holiday for Onam for State government offices and educational institutes in Coimbatore district.

In lieu of this, the following Saturday, i.e. September 2, will be a full working day for such authorities and educational institutions, according to a press release.

“Since this local holiday does not come under Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has ordered that the Treasury Department and the sections associated with it in the district will work with specific personnel to take care of emergency operations for government security during the local holiday,” the release read.

Education loan camp

As an initiative of Pollachi MP K. Shanmughasundaram, education loan camps will be held in Pollachi and Eachanari. The camp at Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology will be held on August 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for students of Udumalpet, Pollachi, Valparai, Madathukulam, and Anamalai. It will be held at Karpagam University on August 18 for students of Kinathukadavu, Thondamuthur, and Sulur. Those who are studying at or got admitted to colleges under management seats or counselling can apply. They should register on the Vidya Lakshmi Portal (https://www.vidyalakshmi.co.in/Students/) before the camp, an official press release said.

TAHDCO to offer tech skill training

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) begins providing technical skill-based training to Adi Dravidar and tribal people in the district, according to a release.

Training related to information technology, SAP (System Applications and Products in Data Processing), data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital marketing, and animation — 2D, 3D and Tally ERP 9. People of the communities with any degree or completed Class XII can register on www.tahdco.com, the release read.

“Training and employment opportunities are provided by leading training institutes. On completion of this training, an initial monthly salary of ₹15,000 to ₹25,000,” the release stated.

MSME Expo

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association will organise an MSME Expo in Coimbatore from August 11 to 13. The expo will have 80 stalls and 10 Public Sector Undertakings will take part. The event will have panel discussions and workshops, according to a press release.

