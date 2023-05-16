ADVERTISEMENT

Film producer in Coimbatore lodges complaint alleging ex Minister S.P. Velumani’s involvement in ₹150 crore scam

May 16, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Racecourse Raghunath has lodged the complaint with the Coimbatore Police Commissioner, with regard to the construction of an overhead water tank in Balaji Nagar, which is now, he claimed, disused

The Hindu Bureau

Film producer Racecourse Raghunath | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Film producer and director Racecourse Raghunath has lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner alleging a ₹150 crore scam in the construction of an overhead water tank in Balaji Nagar for the distribution of drinking water to the Kurichi-Kuniamuthur areas.

According to the complainant, in 2015-2016 an estimate was prepared for the construction of a 15 lakh litre overhead water tank in Balaji Nagar at an outlay of ₹202.30 crores.

On completion, when it was commissioned, the tank developed leaks and is now lying in disuse. This points to a scam of over ₹150 crore by former Municipal Administration Minister S. P. Velumani. Hence, Racecourse Raghunath sought immediate action against Mr. Velumani.

