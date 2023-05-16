Film producer in Coimbatore lodges complaint alleging ex Minister S.P. Velumani’s involvement in ₹150 crore scam

May 16, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Film producer and director Racecourse Raghunath has lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner alleging a ₹150 crore scam in the construction of an overhead water tank in Balaji Nagar for the distribution of drinking water to the Kurichi-Kuniamuthur areas.

According to the complainant, in 2015-2016 an estimate was prepared for the construction of a 15 lakh litre overhead water tank in Balaji Nagar at an outlay of ₹202.30 crores.

On completion, when it was commissioned, the tank developed leaks and is now lying in disuse. This points to a scam of over ₹150 crore by former Municipal Administration Minister S. P. Velumani. Hence, Racecourse Raghunath sought immediate action against Mr. Velumani.

