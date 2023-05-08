ADVERTISEMENT

Statues of COVID-19 warriors unveiled in Salem

May 08, 2023 03:56 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The statues of COVID-19 warriors that were unveiled by the Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Lakshmi Narayanan E

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday unveiled the statues installed in honour of COVID-19 warriors in Salem on Sunday.

Crafted by Poompuhar, the fibre statues are installed near the Salem Corporation office.

The manager of Poompuhar, Narendra Bose, said the concept of the statues was to honour eight warriors —conservancy workers, crematorium workers, doctors, nurses, vaccine scientists, journalists, police, and drivers—who risked their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and served the people.

Later, the Minister distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 18.33 crore to 1,030 beneficiaries and inaugurated 100 full-time ration shops that would benefit over 19 lakh people. He distributed 32 vehicles for panchayats to carry out solid waste management in hilly areas in the district, at ₹ 2.55 crore. The Minister felicitated industrialists, volunteers, and government officials for renovating the COVID care centre at the Salem Steel Plant.

The Minister said that in the past two years, under the Smart Cities Mission, 67 projects were completed at ₹ 428.52 crore, and 24 projects were under construction at ₹ 544.42 crore in Salem Corporation. A sum of ₹ 52 crore was sanctioned to desilt three lakes in the Salem city, he added.

