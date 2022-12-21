20 kg ganja seized from Kerala-bound train

December 21, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel from the Government Railway Police seized 20 kg of ganja from a Kerala-bound train in Salem – Erode section here on Wednesday. A team was involved in checks in (13351) Dhanbad Junction to Alleppey Express between Salem and Erode Railway Junctions. It found a bag near the toilet of an unreserved coach. As no passenger came forward to claim the bag, the team opened it and found the ganja. The contraband was seized and brought to the Erode Railway Junction and a case was registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US