20 kg ganja seized from Kerala-bound train

December 21, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - ERODE

Personnel from the Government Railway Police seized 20 kg of ganja from a Kerala-bound train in Salem – Erode section here on Wednesday. A team was involved in checks in (13351) Dhanbad Junction to Alleppey Express between Salem and Erode Railway Junctions. It found a bag near the toilet of an unreserved coach. As no passenger came forward to claim the bag, the team opened it and found the ganja. The contraband was seized and brought to the Erode Railway Junction and a case was registered.