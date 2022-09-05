Over 50 houses in Erode inundated with rainwater

A house at Madikarar Colony at Vettukattuvalasu in Erode is inundated on September 5, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed several parts of the district leading to rainwater entering more than 50 houses in corporation limits in Erode on September 5.

Rain that started on Sunday night continued till midnight as rainwater entered houses located in low-lying areas while water stagnated on arterial roads. At Madikarar Colony in Vettukattuvalasu, where stormwater drainage facility is absent, water entered more than 25 houses affecting the residents.

Residents said that whenever it rains, water enters their houses as the area lacks drainage facilities. “It is the fifth time in one month that our houses were inundated”, said a resident. At Sathya Nagar, water entered more than 20 houses at midnight that receded in the morning.

An inundated house at Madikarar Colony in Vettukattuvalasu of Erode district on September 5, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

At Kamarajar Street at Ammapettai, lightning struck a house, damaging it completely. Two family members, who were sleeping in the house, escaped unhurt. Likewise, rainwater entered farm lands at Talavadi causing damage to crops.

The district received a total of 421.8mm rainfall as recorded at 7 a.m. on Monday. The rainfall recorded in other places were Ammapettai 92mm, Perundurai and Gobichettipalayam 40mm each, Bhavanisagar 30mm, Bhavani 29.40mm, Modakkurichi 29mm, Kodumudi 25mm, Talavadi 24mm, Kodiveri 23.2mm, Kavundapadi 19.60mm, Erode 14mm, Gunderipallam 12.20mm, Sathyamangalam 12mm, Varattupallam 11mm and Chennimalai 10mm.