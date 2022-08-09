Coimbatore

Artefacts unearthed at Kodumanal on display at Erode Book Festival

Potsherds unearthed during excavations at Kodumanal village in Chennimalai Union on display at the book exhibition in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M
Staff Reporter ERODE August 09, 2022 18:16 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:16 IST

Artefacts unearthed during excavations at the Kodumanal village are on display at the 18th Erode Book Festival under way at the Chikkaiah Naicker College here.

Under the title “Noyyal Nadhikarai Nagareegam”, the State Department of Archeology has exhibited the objects and explained the history of Kodumanal excavation site in Chennimalai Union.

Starting from the discovery of the site in 1961, the exhibits explain previous excavations that unearthed Tamil-Brahmi inscribed potsherds, gemstone, iron and steel, and other things. The replica of a 2,300 year-old stepwell with stone masonry, unearthed in July 2021, has turned into a selfie point for the visitors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The replica of a stepwell that was unearthed during excavations at Kodumanal village in Chennimalai Union on display at the book exhibition in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Also on display are precious stones, pots, terracotta pipes, glass bangles, polished stones, potsherds with inscriptions and photographs of cist burials with multiple chambers, bone pieces and iron implements, terracotta figurines, toy wheels, shell beads and shell rings, carnelian beads and details on industrial and burial sites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have heard about the excavations at Kodumanal, but were astonished to learn about how humans lived then,” said S. Santhosh, a college student.

Many students wanted the excavation to continue. They also sought the establishment of a permanent museum at Kodumanal.

J. Ranjith, Archaeology Officer and Project Director for Kodumanal Excavation of the Department of Archaeology, Chennai, said people from all walks of life were evincing interest to know the history and significance of Kodumanal.

The exhibition is open from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. on all days till August 16.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Erode
archaeology
Read more...