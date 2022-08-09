Artefacts unearthed at Kodumanal on display at Erode Book Festival

Potsherds unearthed during excavations at Kodumanal village in Chennimalai Union on display at the book exhibition in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

August 09, 2022 18:16 IST

Artefacts unearthed during excavations at the Kodumanal village are on display at the 18th Erode Book Festival under way at the Chikkaiah Naicker College here.

Under the title “Noyyal Nadhikarai Nagareegam”, the State Department of Archeology has exhibited the objects and explained the history of Kodumanal excavation site in Chennimalai Union.

Starting from the discovery of the site in 1961, the exhibits explain previous excavations that unearthed Tamil-Brahmi inscribed potsherds, gemstone, iron and steel, and other things. The replica of a 2,300 year-old stepwell with stone masonry, unearthed in July 2021, has turned into a selfie point for the visitors.

The replica of a stepwell that was unearthed during excavations at Kodumanal village in Chennimalai Union on display at the book exhibition in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Also on display are precious stones, pots, terracotta pipes, glass bangles, polished stones, potsherds with inscriptions and photographs of cist burials with multiple chambers, bone pieces and iron implements, terracotta figurines, toy wheels, shell beads and shell rings, carnelian beads and details on industrial and burial sites.

“We have heard about the excavations at Kodumanal, but were astonished to learn about how humans lived then,” said S. Santhosh, a college student.

Many students wanted the excavation to continue. They also sought the establishment of a permanent museum at Kodumanal.

J. Ranjith, Archaeology Officer and Project Director for Kodumanal Excavation of the Department of Archaeology, Chennai, said people from all walks of life were evincing interest to know the history and significance of Kodumanal.

The exhibition is open from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. on all days till August 16.