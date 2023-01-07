Art Street focuses on past and present for future generation

January 07, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“Very nostalgic. Took me back to my childhood days. You cannot often find such sights or pictures of history. This is a good series. It would be great for the coming generations if more such installations come up,” said S. Sreenivasan (62), while viewing a display of The Hindu’s articles on Coimbatore over the years.

He was speaking at the daily’s outlet installed at the two-day Art Street at Race Course here on Saturday. The event is a part of the 15th edition of the Coimbatore Vizha where nearly 80 artists display and sell their works on January 7-8.

Pointing at an article by The Hindu on the house constructed by Muniappa Gowder, owner of BMS Bus Service, in 1936 in Mettupalayam, Mr. Sreenivasan said such nostalgic references are rare and important to be recorded and reminded.

“I was born and raised in Coimbatore. My grandfather is C. Nanjappa, who was the MP of the Nilgiris constituency from 1957-64. The mansion belonged to my uncle. I was reminded of the good old days after viewing these. Thanks to The Hindu,” he said.

Rolling The Hindu’s latest Young World, R Radhika from Ondipudur, a former English teacher at a private college, said, “My six-year-old daughter is interested in moral stories. This is the right age for her to develop reading habit. ‘Young World’ is vital for young children who need to improve their knowledge and vocabulary skills. By continuously reading newspapers, I’m sure her vocabulary will improve.”

Attractions

This year, Art Street displayed Kerala-type murals, glass art, sketches, sand art, coffee art, calligraphy, 3-D moulds, portraits and also items like handmade greeting cards and bookmarks.

M. Srinivasan, a professor at Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology, said, “my children are very much interested in art and drawing. I brought them here so they could learn.”

He said the displays were very impressive, especially the ones made of natural dyes.

Over 1,500 school children in the city and 700 government school students from the district sketched dream career on postcards which was displayed at the venue as ‘Rainbow of Dreams’.

The Coimbatore City Police also set up a shelf of books as a part of their street libraries initiative.