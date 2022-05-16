Art Expo in Coimbatore

The sixth Ajanta Series 2022, 205 th Painting Exhibition will be held from May 18 to 22 from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. at Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust Art Gallery on Avanashi Road. In this exhibition, students studying in the Department of Fine Arts, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, are displaying and offering for sale their works. For details, contact 0422-2574110, according to a release.