Art exhibition on conservation under way in Coimbatore

A two-day exhibition on “Art for Conservation and Climate Crises,” organised by the Zoo Outreach Organisation with support from the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, began on Saturday at Clusters Media College in the city.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness and inspire action on wildlife conservation and the climate crisis, showcasing works from emerging and established artists across southern India. Featured artworks include paintings, sculptures, multimedia installations, and digital art, exploring themes such as human-wildlife interactions, species affected by climate change, wildlife trade, and lesser-known species.

“We plan to bring in more school students to this exhibition, hoping they will become conservationists and mobilise our community to take meaningful steps towards building a secure future for the next generation, fostering coexistence with nature,” said Sanjay Molur, Executive Director of Zoo Outreach Organisation.

Eric Atkins, Public Diplomacy Officer at the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating, “The U.S. is committed to partnering with India to help achieve its climate goals. Climate change, global warming, and wildlife conservation are global challenges. Art serves as a universal medium to address themes like human-wildlife conflict and poaching. Events like this foster dialogue at multiple levels, and art, especially for children, can spark interest and emotion, making these global issues more relatable.”

Megha A.K., an independent artist from Benguluru, showcased an artwork highlighting the deteriorating state of Coimbatore’s wetlands. She said, “This exhibition provided an opportunity for eight of us exhibitors to learn from U.S. artists who taught us technical aspects of art, which was incredibly useful. It took me about half a month to study Coimbatore’s geography and identify an issue to portray in my work.”

The exhibition includes artist talks, panels, and workshops, highlighting the role of art in climate action and conservation efforts through interactive, hands-on sessions.