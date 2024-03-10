Art exhibition in the Nilgiris

March 10, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Parvath Nilgiris is hosting its seventh curated art exhibition at Solo Art Gallery in Udhagamandalam for International Women’s Day, featuring 30 artists from across India with paintings curated by Shobha Premkumar. The exhibition showcases artworks of various sizes, created using mediums such as water colour, acrylic, oil and resin, a press release said.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Sabitha Bhojan, Independent Director of HUDCO, and Padmini Suresh, Founder Principal of The Oxford Continental School, was the guest of honour. It would run till March 17.