Arrival of cattle, traders to weekly shandy drops due to monsoon

The weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Thursday.

ERODE

28 October 2021 23:14 IST

With the onset of northeast monsoon, arrival of cattle and traders to the weekly shandy at Karungalpalayam dropped on Thursday.

On an average, farmers from various districts bring 900 to 1,000 cattle to the shandy that are purchased by traders from Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and from other States. Due to the monsoon, farmers brought 400 cows, 150 buffalos and 50 calves to the shandy. But, traders from other States failed to turn up while less than 50% cattle were purchased by traders from other districts.

The farmers said due to rain last week, transactions were affected and the intense monsoon would further affect the business in the shandy. They said the shandy would not function on account of Deepavali next week and based on the intensity of the monsoon in the coming weeks, the traders would arrive from other States.

