Arrival of cattle to shandy drops

With many farmers and traders actively participating in the rural local body election process, the usually busy weekly shandy at Karungalapalayam witnessed a drop in arrival of cattle leading to transactions declining by 20% on Thursday.

The shandy attracts farmers and traders from across the State and also traders from neighbouring states of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh who purchase cattle and transport them in lorries and mini-lorries to their respective places.

On an average, farmers bring 900 to 1,000 cattle to the shandy. But due to rainy season in the past two months, arrival of cattle to the shandy dropped to less than 750.

On Thursday, less than 550 cattle were brought to the shandy while the transactions were also poor.

R. Murugan, manager at the shandy, said that many farmers and traders were actively involved in the local body election process and hence they did not come to the shandy.

“Usually, the average transaction is ₹ 3.5 crore to ₹ 4 crore. But on Thursday, transactions worth ₹ 2.5 crore took place which was 20% less,” he said.

The situation was expected to remain the same for the next three weeks or until the election process was over, he added.