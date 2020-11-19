Arrival of cattle to shandy drops over fear of skin disease

Incessant rain and spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle in the district led to drop in cattle arrival at the weekly shandy at Karungalpalayam here on Thursday.

Farmers from various districts bring their cattle to the market that is held on Thursdays and traders from across the State and from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and a few other States purchase cattle and transport it to their native in vehicles.

On Thursday, traders arrived as usual and waited for farmers to bring their cattle. But, less than 600 cattle were brought for sale. Farmers said that they fear that the disease is fast spreading to cattle in the district and hence, many did not bring their cattle.

Earlier, veterinarians from the Department of Animal Husbandry screened the cattle for the disease and allowed them to enter the shandy.

Corporation officials screened the farmers and traders for fever, and instructed them to wear face masks.

Veterinarians said that the disease causes reduction in milk yield and also abortion in cattle. They said that large sized lymph nodes will form in the body of the cattle with fever and it should be treated. If not, the nodes will break open and it will spread to other cattle, they added. They said that cattle affected by the disease should be kept in isolation as the virus could be spread by mosquitoes and flies.