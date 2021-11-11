Arrival of cattle to shandy drops due to monsoon

Rain continues to affect the business at the weekly cattle shandy as around 50% of the cattle brought for sale were sold out on Thursday.

On an average around 900 cattle are brought to the shandy by farmers from across the district and from nearby districts. Traders arrive from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and a few other States and purchase cows, buffaloes and calves. Due to incessant rain in the past one month, traders from other States are not arriving at the weekly shandy as business continues to be less than 60%.

On Thursday, 280 cows, 150 buffaloes and 50 calves were brought to the shandy.

Traders from nearby districts purchased cattle and transported it in vehicles.

Farmers said that due to rain, the arrival of cattle was low for the past one month. Also, only if traders start arriving from other States, more cattle would be brought for sale, they added.