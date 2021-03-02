‘Arrested Nigerian reached India using fake passport, visa’

The Nigerian national, who was arrested with counterfeit U.S. dollar bills on Monday, had reached India using a fake passport and visa, the police said.
According to the police and ‘Q’ Branch sleuths, Nathan Ikechukwu, 42, from Agbor in Nigeria, reached Mumbai on January 21 using a fake passport and visa.
He told them that he came to Chennai and from there to Coimbatore by bus. Investigating agencies are also suspicious about the foreigner’s real identity. “He reached Coimbatore on Monday and checked into a lodge at Gandhipuram. He later approached the Gandhipuram branch of a forex firm with U.S. dollar bills. The employees at the firm suspected the genuineness of the currencies and found them to be fake,” said an investigator.
The forex firm immediately alerted the Kattoor police in Coimbatore who took the man into custody and arrested him later. E.S. Uma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Coimbatore City Police, also confirmed that the currency produced by the Nigerian was fake.
During questioning, the foreigner claimed that he got some U.S. dollar bills exchanged for another currency at Mumbai airport. He told investigators that he had come to Coimbatore for cotton business. The investigators are now checking whether he came alone or with more persons. He has been remanded in judicial custody in Puzhal Central Prison.
