Arrested for extortion

A 26-year-old youth, who claims to be a reporter, and extorted money from a government employee and threatened her was arrested by the police here.

The police said that the complainant is working at the panchayat union office at Chennimalai and S. Velliyangiri of Thattangadu Pirivu in Chennimalai was spreading wrong information on WhatsApp about her. She said that when she questioned him, he removed the message.

On February 1, he intercepted her vehicle and demanded ₹1,000 for not posting wrong news about her in WhatsApp. She said that out of fear, she gave him money. However, he wanted ₹2,000 to be given to him every month and also wanted the activities at the office to be informed to him. Again on February 2, he intercepted the vehicle and demanded money. She said that he continued to harass her.

Inquiries revealed that in the guise of a reporter, he had threatened many shopkeepers and extorted money. The police registered a case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 384 (extortion), and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC r/w Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.