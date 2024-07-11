ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest warrant against Ugandan national involved in methamphetamine peddling in Coimbatore

Published - July 11, 2024 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Essential Commodities Act cases in Coimbatore on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Ugandan national Aivan Gabonge, who was allegedly involved in a synthetic drug peddling network that was busted by the city police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement Bureau of the city police, formerly known as the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, obtained the warrant that will be served on Gabonge, who is serving judicial remand at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a drug peddling case registered by Bengaluru police. Officials plan to visit the prison on Friday to record Gabonge’s formal arrest.

IT employees, women in clientele of peddlers involved in methamphetamine trade in Coimbatore

The city police had on May 17 this year arrested G. Gowtham (26) of Namakkal, H. Abhimanyu (27) of Kovaipudur, T.A. Fazil (22) of South Ukkadam, Mohammed Arshith (27) of Karumbukadai, I. Ijas (27) of South Ukkadam and Bevin (23) of Sungam with 102 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 kg ganja.

Investigators found that payments made by the peddlers towards the purchase of drugs went to an account held by Gabonge’s woman friend, Ivy Bonuke of Kenya. The police later arrested Bonuke and two others, who acted as intermediaries. Investigations also revealed that Gabonge controlled the drug trade from prison, through Bonuke, following which he was booked in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US