GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrest warrant against Ugandan national involved in methamphetamine peddling in Coimbatore

Published - July 11, 2024 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Essential Commodities Act cases in Coimbatore on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Ugandan national Aivan Gabonge, who was allegedly involved in a synthetic drug peddling network that was busted by the city police.

Enforcement Bureau of the city police, formerly known as the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, obtained the warrant that will be served on Gabonge, who is serving judicial remand at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a drug peddling case registered by Bengaluru police. Officials plan to visit the prison on Friday to record Gabonge’s formal arrest.

IT employees, women in clientele of peddlers involved in methamphetamine trade in Coimbatore

The city police had on May 17 this year arrested G. Gowtham (26) of Namakkal, H. Abhimanyu (27) of Kovaipudur, T.A. Fazil (22) of South Ukkadam, Mohammed Arshith (27) of Karumbukadai, I. Ijas (27) of South Ukkadam and Bevin (23) of Sungam with 102 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 kg ganja.

Investigators found that payments made by the peddlers towards the purchase of drugs went to an account held by Gabonge’s woman friend, Ivy Bonuke of Kenya. The police later arrested Bonuke and two others, who acted as intermediaries. Investigations also revealed that Gabonge controlled the drug trade from prison, through Bonuke, following which he was booked in the case.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.