The Special Court for Essential Commodities Act cases in Coimbatore on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Ugandan national Aivan Gabonge, who was allegedly involved in a synthetic drug peddling network that was busted by the city police.

Enforcement Bureau of the city police, formerly known as the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, obtained the warrant that will be served on Gabonge, who is serving judicial remand at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a drug peddling case registered by Bengaluru police. Officials plan to visit the prison on Friday to record Gabonge’s formal arrest.

The city police had on May 17 this year arrested G. Gowtham (26) of Namakkal, H. Abhimanyu (27) of Kovaipudur, T.A. Fazil (22) of South Ukkadam, Mohammed Arshith (27) of Karumbukadai, I. Ijas (27) of South Ukkadam and Bevin (23) of Sungam with 102 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 kg ganja.

Investigators found that payments made by the peddlers towards the purchase of drugs went to an account held by Gabonge’s woman friend, Ivy Bonuke of Kenya. The police later arrested Bonuke and two others, who acted as intermediaries. Investigations also revealed that Gabonge controlled the drug trade from prison, through Bonuke, following which he was booked in the case.