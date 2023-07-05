ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest warrant issued against absconding accused in Udhagamandalam

July 05, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An arrest warrant has been issued against a man accused of abetting suicide, among other charges by the Sessions Judge at the Fast Track Mahila Court in Udhagamandalam.

The accused S. Jose Paul, a resident of 4th Mile in Gudalur, was booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 306 read with 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 201 (fabricating evidence in a judicial proceeding) and 109 (abetting an offence) of the Indian Penal Code by the Devarsholai Police. An arrest warrant was issued against the accused on June 13 for not appearing before the court.

The CB-CID police in Udhagamandalam, in a public notice, said that the sessions judge came to the conclusion that the accused is absconding and issued a proclamation under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code to summon the accused to appear before the court. It was stated that if Jose Paul failed to appear before the court that he would be declared as an absconding accused.

