February 16, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Coimbatore court has issued an arrest warrant against an Assistant Commissioner of Police on Wednesday for repeated failure to respond to summons for appearing as a witness in a case he had registered at Pollachi during 2008 as Inspector of Civil Supplies CID Wing.

Since Raju, who is now attached to Thillai Nagar Range in Tiruchi city, did not appear in the court despite being issued summons in person a few days ago, Judicial Magistrate Saravanababu issued the arrest warrant.