‘Arrest those spreading hate’

March 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The State government must take measures to arrest those spreading hatred against Tamilians and people of other States, political leaders and organisations said in the wake of the recent events.

The State should take steps to arrest those spreading hatred against the North Indian workers under the National Security Act, said Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan in a statement.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stated that he is a part of national politics. This is the moment to prove his point,” she said.

“Tamil people see everyone as brothers. But a few organisations are sowing hatred against the workers from Northern states to divide the people for political gains. If there are no migrant workers, the industries in the State will come to a standstill,” the BJP leader said.

State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara C. Subramaniam told reporters in Tiruppur that “Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi MLA Velmurugan, human rights activist Thirumurugan Gandhi and others who are raising the issue of language and caste should be arrested.”

He said a 50-member committee has been formed to hold a meeting with knitwear company owners and traders on March 10, and with workers from both North Indian States and Tamil Nadu on March 21.

