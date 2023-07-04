Arrangements under way for next ’Happy Sunday’ in Tiruppur on July 9

July 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The second ‘Happy Sunday’, an event envisaging physical and mental wellness of residents that was initiated jointly last month by the Tiruppur Corporation, district administration and the police department, will be taking place on July 9.

Arrangements are being made for conduct of the once-a-month event along Kongu Main Road in Zone II.

The first ‘Happy Sunday’ event, conducted at S.R. Nagar in Zone IV on June 4, witnessed overwhelming participation from the public .

The Yi Tiruppur Chapter had reached out to the residents’ associations for conduct of a plethora of events including dance, songs, and cultural performances.

This time, too, the ‘Happy Sunday’ will encompass several activities including classical dance, zumba, kummiattam, instrumental performances, flash mob, and solo singing, according to the organisers.

The Yi team is fulfilling the responsibility vested with it by the City Corporation for carrying out the ground work for the volunteer-driven event.

“We are taking all efforts to match the scale of participation in the maiden ‘Happy Sunday’”, Vimalraj V., Chair - Happy Sunday vertical, said.

The event has been planned in such a way that every zone gets covered sequentially.

The wards are chosen on a random basis. The locations where the Tiruppur Corporation has undertaken major works under the Smart City Mission are prioritised.