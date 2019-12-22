Arrangements reviewed

District Election Officers visited polling stations, counting centres and reviewed arrangements for the local body elections.

Collector S.A.Raman reviewed the second round of training given to election officials here. As many as 21,600 officials have been appointed for election duty in Salem.

In a release, Mr. Raman said that 13, 923 candidates would be contesting 3,896 posts. In Salem, 238 polling booths had been identified as critical and three booths as very critical. Web cameras would be installed at these polling stations and micro observers would be appointed.

In Salem, Election Observer C.Kamaraj reviewed the arrangements for elections in Yercaud Panchayat Union on Friday. Mr. Kamaraj visited polling booths and counting centres and checked the strong rooms. He checked whether the polling materials were available.

In Namakkal, Collector and District Election Officer K.Megraj reviewed the arrangements at the counting centres set up for Kapilarmalai and Pallipalayam Panchayat Unions on Friday.

The counting centres are being set up at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Paramanthi and Kandhasami Kandhar College in Vellur. Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu was also present during the inspection. The officials inspected the strong rooms and security arrangements at the centres.