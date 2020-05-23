Arrangements ready at Coimbatore airport

COIMBATORE

23 May 2020 23:22 IST

As domestic flight services are scheduled to resume from Monday

Airport Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Health Department have made various arrangements, including touch-free security check-in facility, at Coimbatore International Airport as domestic flight services are scheduled to resume from Monday.

First procedure

Medical screening will be the first procedure passengers will have to undergo at the departure and arrival sections.

Those screened and cleared by the medical team can walk to a touch-free security check-in counter where CISF personnel will not check the flight ticket and identification card manually.

Advertising

Advertising

Passengers need to hold their ticket and ID card before a camera, visuals from which will be checked stored by security personnel. Luggage of passengers will be scanned and passed through a UV sterilizer.

A second check-in counter has also been readied for passengers come with cabin luggage alone. This counter will have a bar code reader where the bar code in the ticket needs to be shown for check-in.

Sources with a domestic operator said that passengers were supposed to do online airline check-in during the prescribed time before travel to avoid the process at the airport. They added that passengers were also required to carry prints of boarding pass and check-in baggage tag by generating them online. Check-in baggage will be weighed as usual.

Those coming without taking prints of these will be have to generate them from self check-in kiosks at the airport where airline staff who wear gloves will assist them. Detailed instructions regarding these are given in airline websites, they added.

While carrying sanitizer was not allowed before COVID-19 pandemic, now one can carry maximum of 350 ml of sanitizer. Mask, gloves and registration of Aarogya Setu app (not for those aged below 14) are must for travel.

As per a tentative schedule, IndiGo was planning to resume services to Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai while SpiceJet was to operate to Chennai from May 25.

According to airport director R. Mahalingam, automatic sanitizer dispenser and pedal operated sanitizer dispenser at various points in the airport. Airport and premises will be disinfected at frequent intervals.

Markings have been made on floors for the passengers to maintain physical distancing. Mats soaked with sodium hypochlorite will also be placed at some points where passengers can rub their footwear.

Meanwhile, Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore appealed to Union Ministers for External Affairs,Civil Aviation and Railways to implement compulsory rapid test before boarding a flight and long distance train.