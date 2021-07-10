Arrangements made to help parents seekingadmissions for children under RTE Act in Erode

Erode

10 July 2021 23:39 IST

Parents seeking admission for their children in self-financing schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act can apply online till August 3.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni said that under the provisions of RTE Act, 2009, 25% of seats in 108 matriculation schools and 89 primary schools have been reserved for students from economically weaker sections of the society. Parents can verify the list of schools in the district and then apply through the portal rte.tnschools.gov.in till August 3.

Parents seeking admission for entry-level classes such as LKG and Class I should select a school located within one km from their residence.

Arrangements have been made by the Block Education Offices (BEOs) to help parents submit applications online and they can approach the centres directly.

For BEO, Erode– Railway Colony Elementary School premises; Modakkurichi Government Boys Higher Secondary School; Kodumudi – Panchayat Union Primary School, Unjalur; Bhavani – BDO, Bhavani; Ammapettai – GHSS, Singampettai; Anthiyur – GBHSS, Anthiyur; Perundurai – GBHSS, Perundurai; Chennimalai – PUPS, Kamaraj Nagar; Gobichettipalayam – Municipal Middle School, Gobichettipalayam; Nambiyur – PUPS, Nambiyur; T.N. Palayam – PUPS, TN Palayam (South); Sathyamangalam – GBHSS Sathyamangalam; Bhavanisagar – PUPS, Punjai Puliyampatti, and Talavadi – BEO, Talavadi.

Documents required

Parents are requested to visit the respective centres with a copy of birth certificate, Aadhaar card, income certificate for weaker section candidate, community certificate for disadvantage group candidate, disadvantaged group special category certificate and undertaking. Relevant certificates for those seeking admission under destitute, third gender, children of HIV-affected parents, differently-abled children should be produced.