Arrangements made to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in Salem

Staff Reporter
August 18, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Salem branch of the ISKCON movement made special arrangements to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, Salem ISKCON said that the function, which will begin at 9 a.m., will include bhajans, spiritual discourses, an ISKCON film, and a grand play called Krishna Leela by the Chennai Prabhupada theatre. The deity of Sri Krishna Balarama will be decorated and worshipped with special aarti and kirtana. Mahabhishekam and maha aarti will be performed for Lord Krishna at 10.30 p.m. Over one lakh people are expected to attend the celebration .

The Salem ISKCON said that there would be no darshan at the Karuppur Hare Krishna temple on Friday as the temple construction is in progress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app