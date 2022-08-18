Arrangements made to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in Salem

The Salem branch of the ISKCON movement made special arrangements to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday.

In a release, Salem ISKCON said that the function, which will begin at 9 a.m., will include bhajans, spiritual discourses, an ISKCON film, and a grand play called Krishna Leela by the Chennai Prabhupada theatre. The deity of Sri Krishna Balarama will be decorated and worshipped with special aarti and kirtana. Mahabhishekam and maha aarti will be performed for Lord Krishna at 10.30 p.m. Over one lakh people are expected to attend the celebration .

The Salem ISKCON said that there would be no darshan at the Karuppur Hare Krishna temple on Friday as the temple construction is in progress.