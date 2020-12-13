Arrangements made for small traders to set up shop at VOC Park Ground in Erode

Corpn. constructs 22 additional shops on the market premises

The Erode Corporation has constructed 22 additional shops for small traders at the VOC Park Ground where the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market is functioning temporarily.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, over 700 vegetable and fruit shops that were functioning on the market premises on R.K.V. Road were shifted to the Corporation Central Bus Stand premises. After resumption of bus services, a temporary market was established at the four-acre ground owned by the civic body and shops started functioning there from June. Initially 450 shops were established and later 220 shops were added.

Following requests from small traders, whose shops were located near the market premises on R.K.V. Road, to allot shops on the new market premises, the civic body constructed 22 shops.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that the 22 shops would be allotted only to the small traders who can carry out their business and ensure their livelihood.