Arrangements in place for Republic Day celebrations at V.O.C. Grounds in Coimbatore

January 25, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducting checks at V.O.C. Grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Members of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducting checks at V.O.C. Grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The district administration and the police have made extensive arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations at the V.O.C. Grounds in Coimbatore on Friday. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati will unfurl the national flag during the ceremonial celebrations that start at 8.05 a.m.

Police personnel were deployed at the parade venue and members from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) inspected the place on Thursday. Coimbatore City Police have been carrying out various security measures in view of the Republic Day for more than a week.

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police conducted multiple checks at Coimbatore railway station and its premises while the Central Industrial Security Force carried out security checks at the Coimbatore International Airport.

BDDS teams also checked other places of gathering, such as bus stands, busy markets, malls, parks and places of worship.

More than 1,000 police personnel were taking care of the security arrangements in the city, besides conducting vehicle checks, inspection of lodges and hotels and removal of unclaimed vehicles.

