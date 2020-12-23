Arrangements in progress for Vaikunda Ekadasi in Salem temples

Online token being given to devotees on Tuesday to offer prayers on Vaikunda Ekadashi day at Arulmigu Alagirinatha Swamy Temple in Salem.

Salem

23 December 2020 00:29 IST

Arrangements are being made at temples in Salem region for crowd management on Vaikunda Ekadasi day on December 25.

According to authorities from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, huge crowd is expected at Perumal temples in Chinnathirupathi and Kottai, Sri Prasanna Venkataramanar Temple in Karuvalli, and Perumal temples in Namakkal. Hence, they have launched online token system to prevent overcrowding on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

A. Natarajan, Joint Commissioner, Salem zone, said, “the standard operating procedures will be followed at all temples to prevent crowd gathering on the premises. Additional staff has been deployed at the temples for crowd management.” Authorities said barricades were being erected and meetings had been conducted with revenue and police officials in connection with arrangements.

The authorities said children aged below 10 years and persons aged above 65 years had been advised not to visit the temples on the day.

Devotees would be allowed till 8 p.m. and tokens were being provided to them with time slot.

Online booking system was currently available at the Perumal temples in Kottai and Namakkal. Assistance was being provided for devotees on the temple premises to book the tokens.

Devotees must provide their Aadhaar details while taking tokens. Webcasting of the event had also been arranged, they said.

Devotees would not be provided with any prasad on the day, the authorities said.