Arrangements in progress for Vaikunda Ekadasi in Salem temples

Arrangements are being made at temples in Salem region for crowd management on Vaikunda Ekadasi day on December 25.
According to authorities from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, huge crowd is expected at Perumal temples in Chinnathirupathi and Kottai, Sri Prasanna Venkataramanar Temple in Karuvalli, and Perumal temples in Namakkal. Hence, they have launched online token system to prevent overcrowding on the day.
A. Natarajan, Joint Commissioner, Salem zone, said, “the standard operating procedures will be followed at all temples to prevent crowd gathering on the premises. Additional staff has been deployed at the temples for crowd management.” Authorities said barricades were being erected and meetings had been conducted with revenue and police officials in connection with arrangements.
The authorities said children aged below 10 years and persons aged above 65 years had been advised not to visit the temples on the day.
Devotees would be allowed till 8 p.m. and tokens were being provided to them with time slot.
Online booking system was currently available at the Perumal temples in Kottai and Namakkal. Assistance was being provided for devotees on the temple premises to book the tokens.
Devotees must provide their Aadhaar details while taking tokens. Webcasting of the event had also been arranged, they said.
Devotees would not be provided with any prasad on the day, the authorities said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath